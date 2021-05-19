County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Matthew Ryan Bird, 20, 21000 block Cotton Belt Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Daniel Ganford Borden, 30, 10000 block Stewart Road, Tanner, probation violation on previous charge of first-degree theft by deception
• Christopher Lee Jordan, 32, 900 block Fifth Avenue, Decatur, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment
• Brandon Lovell Pipkins, 33, 200 block Spear Street, Pulaski, Tennessee, grand jury indictment for first-degree domestic violence (burglary), interfering with a domestic violence call, third-degree domestic violence (criminal mischief) and third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Tiffany Renea Davis, 23, 28000 block Old Scrouge Road, Ardmore, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Matthew Scott Munden, 33, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road, Ardmore, possession of drug paraphernalia (Alabama State Troopers)
• Steven Eugene Weaver, 28, 28000 block Easter Ferry Road, Lester, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia (Alabama State Troopers)
• George Thomas Bruette, 37, 20000 block Cairo Hollow Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia )(Alabama State Troopers)
• Daniel Taylor Straatman, 27, 2000 block Carters Gin Road, Toney, attempting to elude, third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and third-degree domestic violence (reckless endangerment)
• Stanley Lee Gullett, 48, 1000 block North Houston Street, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree domestic violence (third-degree criminal mischief)
• Muriel Jackson Weston, 64, 3000 block Northwest Stringfield Road, Huntsville, negotiating a nonnegotiable worthless instrument
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Dewalt battery valued at $100 stolen May 17, 24000 block Craft Road
• ELKMONT — Propane tank valued at $250 stolen May 17, 24000 block Chapman Hollow Road
• TANNER — Hitachi trim gun valued at $70, air compressor valued at $60 and Craftsman tiller valued at $275 stolen between May 5 and May 17, 10000 block Mayberry Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
