County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Nathan Henry Rodriquez, 30, of 400 block Skyview Drive, Athens, grand jury indictment for distribution of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs)
• Brandon Dewayne McGee, 36, of 19000 block Sandlin Road, Elkmont, public intoxication
• Michael Ryan Black, 45, of 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Donald Joseph Key, 55, of 100 block Quick School Road, Fayetteville, Tennessee, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, paraphernalia (sell) and tampering with physical evidence
• Adam Christopher Burton, 37, of 1500 block Calvin Private Drive, Athens, home repair fraud
• Scotty Ray Thigpen, 44, of 2500 block County Road 96, Rogersville, failure to pay child support
• Ira Sentell Miller, 40, of 100 East Sanderfer Road, Athens, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous convictions for possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs) and second-degree possession of marijuana
• Eric Frehley Chambers, 22, of 100 block Walker Avenue, Huntsville, third-degree criminal mischief (damage to business property)
• Rigoberto Jacob Garza, 21, of 10000 block Snake Road, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday:
• ATHENS — Fiskars hand tools valued at $60 stolen April 29, 15000 block Ham Road
• ELKMONT — Medications valued at $400 stolen April 18, 25000 block Mooresville Road
• ATHENS — $75 in cash stolen April 28 or 29, 26000 block Copeland Road
• ATHENS — Medications valued at $1 and $900 in cash stolen during robbery April 29, 14000 block Bledsoe Road
• TANNER — Samsung clothes washer, Maytag clothes dryer, LG television set and clothing, total $1,501, stolen during burglary between April 18 and 29, 20000 block Nuclear Plant Road
• ELKMONT — Utility trailer valued at $1,500 stolen April 29 or 30, 21000 block Alabama 127
• TANNER — White Hawk 32RLTT 2020 pull-behind travel trailer valued at $32,500 stolen between April 23 and 30, 21000 block Alabama 20
• ATHENS — Alcove smoker valued at $325 stolen between April 7 and 20, 20000 block Edgewood Road
• ELKMONT — Clothing and hose, total $535, stolen during vehicle break-in April 30, 24000 block Easter Ferry Road
• TANNER — Garmin GPS unit and dash camera, total $230, stolen during vehicle break-in April 30 or May 1, 10000 block U.S. 31
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Christopher Allen Breeding, 31, of 1900 block Eighth Street, Decatur, theft by fraudulent leasing
• Rohn Everett Pruett, 65, of 15000 block Jackson Lane, Athens, public intoxication
• Michael Jermaine Parham, driving under the influence (combined substances)
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following theft Thursday and Friday:
• Diamond Back DB380 .380-caliber pistol with six-round magazine valued at $500 stolen during vehicle break-in reported April 29, 18000 block Harrier Street
