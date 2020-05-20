County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Christopher David Dearmond, 36, 1600 block Durfet Drive, Harvest, unauthorized use of a vehicle
• Claire Evonne Springer, 42, 23000 block Pepper Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Troy Shawntell Fletcher, 39, 1100 block Hewitt Street, Huntsville, probation violation on a previous conviction of second-degree criminal mischief
• Lance Allen Green, 24, 5000 block Kelley Drive, Trussville, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Rotozip router valued at $108, two Skil saws valued at $200, two Bostitch nail guns valued at $300, television valued at $700 and Adobe printer valued at $300 stolen during burglary May 15 or 16, 20000 block Kimzy Carr Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Teresa Gholston Hullett, 50, 1000 block Terrehaute Avenue SW, Decatur, fourth-degree theft of property
• Tamra Jean Pierce, 44, 1000 block Fourth Avenue, Athens, public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance and breaking and entering a vehicle
• Emily Danielle Shockley, 24, 3000 block Lawrence County Road 434, Moulton, DUI (combined substances)
• Arlin Ennis Mullican, 47, 600 SE Prospect Drive, Decatur, attempting to elude police officer and DUI (controlled substance)
• Kielah Marie Townsend, 43, 200 NW Oakwood Avenue, Huntsville, public intoxication
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• Kids Huffy green and black bicycle valued at $100 and two kids Huffy red bicycles valued at $200 stolen May 18, 100 block Sunrise Drive
