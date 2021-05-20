County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Robert Whit Johnson, 36, 1000 block Southwest Jefferson Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling
• Don Antoine Smiley Jr., 18, 500 block Schilling Street, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of first-degree robbery
• Johnny Travis Posey, 40, 8000 block Holt Springer Road, Athens, improper lane usage and DUI (alcohol)
• Terri Deane Cline, 49, 12000 block Snake Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Evan Michael Ransom, 27, 20000 block East Limestone Road, Toney, third-degree domestic violence (third-degree criminal mischief)
• Daniel Ganford Borden, 30, 10000 block Stewart Road, Tanner, extradition hold
• Matthew Morgan Wallace, 38, 400 block Greenville Pike, New Market, two counts third-degree burglary
• Timothy Lynn Clemmons, 38, 23000 block Mooresville Road, Athens, nonsupport of a child
• Michael Lee Huckaby, 35, 23000 block Porter Road, Athens, third-degree burglary
• Gregory Charles Rhett, 58, 22000 block Pine Road, Athens, grand jury indictment for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of marijuana
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Gold diamond ring valued at $1,200 stolen May 16, 16000 block Alabama 251
• ELKMONT — Huskee wood spltter valued at $1,100 stolen between May 15 and May 18, 26000 block Lambert Road
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $450, two Amazon Fire tablets valued at $60, gold watch valued at $45, Peanuts Gang statues valued at $250, two Dell laptops valued at $40, porcelain chalice valued at $20, wallet valued at $60, golf clubs valued at $150 and keys valued at $1 stolen between May 1 and May 18, 22000 block Pine Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
