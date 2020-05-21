Arrest reports for 5/21/20
County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Benjamen Corey Vining, 42, 29000 block Old Schoolhouse Road, Ardmore, grand jury indictments on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance
• Billy Eugene Gatlin, 53, 10000 block Cedar Acres Lane, Madison, probation violation on previous conviction of tampering with a witness
• Keith Alan Fraze, 31, 20000 block Tillman Mill Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and interference with a domestic violence call
• Gregory Tremaine Davis, 43, 17000 block Morris Road, Elkmont, probation violation on previous conviction for DUI (controlled substance)
• Brandy Nicole Mason, 41, 2000 block Jordan Road, Huntsville, probation violation on previous conviction for DUI (alcohol)
• Bradley Michael Rouse, 43, 17000 block Elk Estates, Athens, third-degree burglary
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Three checks valued at $3 and U.S. currency valued at $700 stolen May 13–15, 600 block U.S. 31
• ATHENS — 10 light fixtures valued at $341 stolen May 18–19 during burglary, 24000 block Ransom Springs Drive
• ATHENS — Unauthorized use of gray 2020 Toyota Corolla valued at $17,500 May 13–14, 24000 block U.S. Highway 72
• ATHENS — Gerber Grizzly knife valued at $50, Xbox 360 valued at $100 and tools valued at $20 stolen May 18 during vehicle break-in, 13000 block Carter Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
