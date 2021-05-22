County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Dalton Ray Hayes, 37, 300 block Rose Drive, Florence, extradition hold
• Daniel Taylor Straatman, 27, 2000 block Carters Gin Road, Toney, violation of a domestic violence protection order
• Cody Austin Dowdy, 28, 37000 block State Line Road, Ardmore, Tennessee, first-degree theft
• Christopher Lee Jordan, 32, 900 block Fifth Avenue, Decatur, probation violation on previous charge of resisting arrest
• William Horace Carter, 44, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of burglar's tools
• Jayson Clinton Roberts, 51, 1500 block West Market Street, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) possession of a controlled substance and two counts third-degree burglary
• Torey Devonte Brooks, 21, 100 block East Sanderfer Road, Athens, grand jury indictment for first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old
• Jeremiah Robert Claude Byers, 20, 700 block Swan Drive, Athens, grand jury indictment for breaking and entering a vehicle
• Joseph Wayne Jackson, 27, 27000 block Saddle Trail, Toney, grand jury indictment for possession of a controlled substance
• Jimmy Darrell King, 53, 300 block Vine Street, Athens, grand jury indictment for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana
• Jeremy Lee Lewis, 38, 9000 block U.S. 31, Tanner, grand jury indictment for second-degree assault, resisting arrest and attempting to elude by any means
• Larry Price, 52, 500 block Seventh Avenue, Athens, grand jury indictment for SORNA violation (failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement)
• Timothy James Towe, 34, 23000 block St. John Road, Athens, grand jury indictment for possession of a controlled substance
• Natasha Kimberly Needham, 30, 23000 block Black Road, Athens, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct
• Gwynda Denise Woodard, 51, 2700 block Winchester Road, Huntsville, negotiating a nonnegotiable worthless instrument
• Alexas Breanna Clayton, 23, 1400 block Florida Avenue, Muscle Shoals, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Charles David Rogers, 51, 28000 block Pinedale Drive, Elkmont, grand jury indictment for SORNA violation (failure of an adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement)
• Christopher Ray Guy, 40, 300 block North Hine Street, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of fourth-degree theft
• Quintrell Lee Rogers, 29, 200 block Arnett Road, Madison, DUI (alcohol) and no visible tag (Alabama State Troopers)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• MADISON — Chainsaw valued at $180, pressure washer valued at $200 and hand saw valued at $140 stolen between May 15 and May 18, 26000 Old Highway 20
• ELKMONT — U.S. currency valued at $100 stolen May 20, 21000 block Ashley Brook Way
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.