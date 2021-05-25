County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Alyssa Malynne Holt, 24, 19000 block Upper Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont, two counts fourth-degree theft and two counts possession of a controlled substance
• Matthew Kenneth Hamilton, 35, 200 block Bud Cummings Road, Roanoke, possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• Anthony Latairous Thatch, 37, 24000 block Orchid Lane, Belle Mina, DUI (combined substances), possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana
• Lynwood Lewis, Jr., 26, 6000 block Northwest Rime Village, Huntsville, DUI (alcohol), improper lane usage and resisting arrest (Alabama State Troopers)
• Gregory Carnell Holman, 60, 10000 block Mayberry Road, Tanner, fourth-degree theft
• Tommy Kaye Thompson III, 27, 400 block East Washington Street, Pulaski, Tennessee, DUI (controlled substances) (Alabama State Troopers)
• Breanna Dean Cox, 28, 19000 block Townsend Ford Road, Athens, first-degree theft
• Kayla Marie Byrd, 30, 5000 block Snake Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Paige Nicole Carter, 32, 20000 block Elkton Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Luis Daniel Garcia, 42, 1000 block Southwest Thomas Drive, Decatur, DUI (alcohol) and improper lane usage (Alabama State Troopers)
• Raul Cruz-Romero, 45, 1000 block Southeast Sherman Street, Decatur, DUI (alcohol) (Alabama State Troopers)
• John Scott Baker, 37, 500 block Lincoln Street, Pulaski, Tennessee, second-degree promoting prison contraband
• Samuel Glen Dixon, 47, 24000 block Ben Stanford Road, Anderson, second-degree assault
• Ty Williams Farr, 44, 25000 bock Winterwood Drive, Madison, DUI (alcohol) and failure to stop at sign (Alabama State Troopers)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ANDERSON — Motorola cellphone valued at $100, U.S. currency valued at $60 and keys valued at $25 stolen May 21, 24000 block Ben Stanford Road
• ELKMONT — Gold 2000 Chevy Tahoe valued at $5,000 stolen between April 1 and May 21, 25000 block Mooresville Road
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $1,000 stolen May 21, 22000 block Southern Breeze
• ELKMONT — Black Ford Mustang valued at $5,000, green Ford Mustang valued at $3,000, Cox boat trailer valued at $1,000 and catalytic converter valued at $300 stolen between May 12 and May 21, 28000 block Old Scrouge Road
• ELKMONT — 20 soft drinks and candy bars valued at $75 stolen May 22, 25000 block Vaughn Street
• ELKMONT — Kobalt impact drill valued at $150, Kobalt drill valued at $200, Bounty Hunter metal detector valued at $400, Estwing hammer valued at $35, U.S. currency valued at $20 and metal detector valued at $100 stolen May 22, 28000 block Easterferry Road
• ELKMONT — Emerson air conditioner valued at $1,200, six extension cords valued at $160, pole saw valued at $75, chainsaw valued at $60, Poulan chainsaw valued at $160, post hole digger, axe and two shovels valued at $100, PVC fittings valued at $120 and car ramp valued at $80, 26000 block Dupree Hollow Road
• ATHENS — Central PN air compressor valued at $100 and 16-foot RCT utility trailer valued at $1,600 stolen between May 8 and May 22, 15000 block East Limestone Road
• ATHENS — White 2009 Nissan Rogue valued at $10,000 stolen May 22, 16000 block Menefee Road
• ANDERSON — John Deere tractor valued at $10,000, hydraulic wood splitter valued at $1,200, tools valued at $500 and air compressor valued at$500 stolen between May 9 and May 23, 29000 block Persimmon Tree Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
