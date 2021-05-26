County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:

• Bradley Allen Mitchell, 30, 14000 block Happy Hollow Road, Elkmont, second-degree possession of marijuana

• Justin Cole Green, 28, 2000 block East Sixth Street, Muscle Shoals, probation violation on previous charge of fourth-degree theft

• Isaac Arthur Brown, 33, 1000 block Brownsferry Street, Athens, grand jury indictment for discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling, third-degree domestic violence (harassment), menacing, reckless endangerment and attempting to elude by any means

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:

• ELKMONT — Radiator hose valued at $15 stolen between May 17 and May 24, 23000 block Miller Road

• ATHENS — Gold 2017 Ford Escape valued at $15,000 stolen between May 23 and May 24, 13000 block New Cut Road

• TANNER — Car tag valued at $27 stolen May 24, 12000 block Spring Drive

• ARDMORE — U.S. currency valued at $100, Ruger 9 mm pistol valued at $350, Ruger .22 pistol valued at $200 and .22 revolver valued at $150 stolen May 24, 28000 block Old Scrouge Road

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.

