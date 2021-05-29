County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Elizabeth Bates Clem, 41, 1000 block County Road 1727, Holly Pond, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) possession of dangerous drugs
• Justin Lynn Black, 37, 11000 block Neely Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Derricke Quimtez Caldwell, 42, 1000 block Montreat Drive, Athens, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana
• Landon Scott Woolridge, 27, 19000 block Sewell Road, Athens, attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence
• Sandra Rene Bates, 36, 600 block Joe Lemmond Road, Somerville, hold for court
• Kailey Ann Butler, 30, 1000 block West Washington Street, Athens, grand jury indictment for torture/willful abuse of a child, third-degree domestic violence (assault) and third-degree domestic violence (third-degree criminal mischief)
• Joshua Kalub Hammond, 29, 800 block County Road 778, Cullman, giving false identification to law enforcement
• William Anhtony Futrell, 37, 19000 block Admiral Way, Athens, grand jury indictment for second-degree theft and bond revoked on previous charge of second-degree theft
• Castillo Dontae Carthen, 31, 24000 block Garrett Road, Belle Mina, nonsupport of a child
• Mickey Dale Sanders, 37, 17000 block Ferry Road, Athens, nonsupport of a child
• Joel Dwight Gooch Jr., 35, 16000 block Poplar Creek Road, Athens, nonsupport of a child
• Joseph Michael Douglas, 33, 23000 block Elkton Road, Athens, nonsupport of a child
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday:
• ATHENS — Apple iPhone 11 valued at $1,000 stolen between May 25 and May 26, 14000 block Turnberry Lane
• ATHENS — Red 6 x 8 utility trailer valued at $500 stolen between May 24 and May 27, 19000 block Cave Branch Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
