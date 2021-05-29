County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:

• Elizabeth Bates Clem, 41, 1000 block County Road 1727, Holly Pond, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) possession of dangerous drugs

• Justin Lynn Black, 37, 11000 block Neely Road, Athens, public intoxication

• Derricke Quimtez Caldwell, 42, 1000 block Montreat Drive, Athens, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana

• Landon Scott Woolridge, 27, 19000 block Sewell Road, Athens, attempting to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence

• Sandra Rene Bates, 36, 600 block Joe Lemmond Road, Somerville, hold for court

• Kailey Ann Butler, 30, 1000 block West Washington Street, Athens, grand jury indictment for torture/willful abuse of a child, third-degree domestic violence (assault) and third-degree domestic violence (third-degree criminal mischief)

• Joshua Kalub Hammond, 29, 800 block County Road 778, Cullman, giving false identification to law enforcement

• William Anhtony Futrell, 37, 19000 block Admiral Way, Athens, grand jury indictment for second-degree theft and bond revoked on previous charge of second-degree theft

• Castillo Dontae Carthen, 31, 24000 block Garrett Road, Belle Mina, nonsupport of a child

• Mickey Dale Sanders, 37, 17000 block Ferry Road, Athens, nonsupport of a child

• Joel Dwight Gooch Jr., 35, 16000 block Poplar Creek Road, Athens, nonsupport of a child

• Joseph Michael Douglas, 33, 23000 block Elkton Road, Athens, nonsupport of a child

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday:

• ATHENS — Apple iPhone 11 valued at $1,000 stolen between May 25 and May 26, 14000 block Turnberry Lane

• ATHENS — Red 6 x 8 utility trailer valued at $500 stolen between May 24 and May 27, 19000 block Cave Branch Road

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.

