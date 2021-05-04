County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Mario Tzep Ordonez, 27, 1000 block North Jefferson Street, Athens, DUI (alcohol) and driving without a license (Alabama State Troopers)
• Billy Ray Higginbotham, 51, 19000 block Tillman Mill Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Megan Kay Lynn Mansel, 30, 23000 block Slate Road, Athens, identity theft
• Meagan Ileen McGee, 25, 11000 block Snake Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Espirio Compean, 45, 700 block Mount Lebanon Road, Toney, grand jury indictment for destruction of property by prisoner, second-degree burglary, breaking and entering a vehicle and two counts second-degree assault
• Roger Dale Moss, 56, 1000 block East Elm Street, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Belinda Faye McCluskey, 48, 100 block Thomas Street, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use of a credit card
• Joshua Lee Slaton, 43, 18000 block Oakdale Road, Athens, reckless endangerment
• Douglas Leon Green, 56, 8000 block Beechwood Road, Athens, parole violation on previous charges of breaking and entering a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Black Gilbert utility trailer valued at $1,800 stolen between April 20 and April 30, 12000 block Lukers Way
• ATHENS — Mail of unknown value stolen between April 27 and April 30, 9000 block Ripley Road
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $1,000 stolen April 30, 11000 block Nancy Lane
• ATHENS — Car tag valued at $28 stolen between May 1 and May 2, 8000 block Cowford Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Monday:
• Gregory G. Craig, 57, DUI (alcohol)
• Edward Lewis Pugh, 31, fourth-degree theft of property
• Paul O'Neal Vance, 31, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Christine Anne Willis, 30, public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance
• Timotheus Tyree Mason, 31, DUI (controlled substance) and possession of a controlled substance
• Brandy Lynn Knox, 48, DUI (alcohol)
• Stanley Lee Gullett, 48, DUI (other substance)
• Jake Harley Modica, 31, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — 1988 Happy Holidays Barbie valued at $3,000 reported stolen April 30, 15000 block Pike Road
• ATHENS — Miscellaneous merchandise valued at $223.22 reported stolen May 2, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
