County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Pete Amalio Hernandez, 33, 18000 block Hightower Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• William Patrick Ferguson, 31, 2000 block Towe Road, Madison, third-degree burglary and second-degree assault
• Brittney Nicole Clem, 42, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, first-degree receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Eric Daniel Frogge, 34, 27000 block Elkins Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of leaving the scene of an accident
• Anthony Dale Dempsey Jr., 48, 17000 bock Hall Road, Athens, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• MADISON — Medications of unknown value stolen April 27, 13000 block Virginia Court
• ATHENS — Five gallons of gasoline valued at $14 stolen between April 30 and May 1, 25000 block Sardis Springs
• ARDMORE — Husqvarna chainsaw valued at $350, Minkota trolling motor valued at $500, Skil circular saw valued at $100, Craftsman tools valued at $500, Snap On tools valued at $500, glassware valued at $300 and U.S. currency valued at $400 stolen between April 15 and May 3, 28000 block Lakeview Drive
• ARDMORE — CD player valued at $200, Nintendo Wii gaming system valued at $200, Xbox gaming system valued at $500, Xbox games valued at $2,000 and DVDs valued at $750 stolen May 3, 28000 block Lakeview Drive
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
