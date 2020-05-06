County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Jackie Bryan Burden, 43, of 15000 block Zehner Road, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for first-degree theft
• Daniel Trey Lowery, 31, of 300 block Harbor Glen Drive, Madison, grand jury indictment for two counts of third-degree burglary
• Belinda Faye McCluskey, 47, of 16000 block Chris Way, Athens, probation violation on previous convictions for possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs) and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card
• Chris Leo Moore, 41, of 13000 block Stone Bluff Way, Athens, violation of Limestone Community Corrections Program on previous conviction for second-degree forgery
• Jennifer Lynn Wicker, 36, of 13000 block Robinson Lane, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs)
• Dwain Lemar Croskey, 20, of 20000 block Allen Road, Athens, first-degree possession of marijuana
• Dearea Onece Tucker, 26, of 700 block Holland Drive Southwest, Decatur, reckless endangerment
• Jessica Reshea Gibson-Lee, 27, of 900 block 17th Avenue North, Decatur, using false identity to obstruct justice
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
ATHENS — Tools valued at $2,000 stolen between Nov. 24, 2019, and May 4 from 22000 block Piney Chapel Road
ELKMONT — Brown game camera valued at $120 stolen April 29 from 13000 block Grigsby Ferry Road
ATHENS — 2004 gold Chevrolet Tahoe used without authorization May 4 from 20000 block Tillman Mill Road
City arrests/thefts
The Athens Police Department reported no arrests or thefts Tuesday.
