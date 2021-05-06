County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Sidney Earl Miller III, 44, 20000 block Alabama 127, Athens, first-degree sexual abuse of a child and violation of a domestic violence protection order
• Justin Joe Martin, 45, 25000 block Oak Grove Road, Athens, negotiating a nonnegotiable worthless instrument
• Stephen Dewayne Harbin, 41, 18000 block East Limestone Road, Athens, menacing
• Michael Darrin Wales, 52, 1000 Meadowbrook Drive, Huntsville, violation of a domestic violence protection order
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Bersa .380 pistol valued at $350 stolen between May 3 and May 4, 14000 block Lipscomb Road
• ELKMONT — Green 1993 Toyota DLX valued at $400 stolen between May 3 and May 4, 29000 block Ragsdale Creek Road
• MADISON — Weed trimmer valued at $219, Stihl edger valued at $259 and Stihl trimmer valued at $219 stolen between April 30 and May 3, 29000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Green 2005 Chevy Silverado valued at $2,000 stolen May 5, 10000 block New Cut Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• James Houston Melton Jr., 36, second-degree criminal mischief
• Kenneth Melvin Doss Jr., 29, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Kari Hughes Johnson, 52, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Mykus Javonte Higgins, 22, second-degree receiving stolen property
• Amanda Leanne Hargrove, 41, public intoxication
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — License plate valued at $1 reported stolen May 5, 200 block Cloverleaf Drive
• ATHENS — Miscellaneous merchandise valued at $290.83 reported stolen May 5, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
