Arrest Reports
STOCK PHOTO

County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:

• Joshua William Scanlan, 34, of 600 block Wood Avenue, Florence, possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs) and possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense)

• Benton Trent James Phillips, 19, of 1200 block Seventh Avenue, Athens, public intoxication

• Shermane Naki Thomas, 43, of 20000 block Wallace Lane, Athens, unlawfully obtaining unemployment benefits

• Antonio Mufiax Nelson, 30, of 14000 block Bledsoe Road, Athens, second-degree assault

• Michael Paul Manuel, 42, of 100 block Northwest Baker Road, Huntsville, harassing communications

• Donald Wayne Jarrett, 21, of 7000 block Alabama 36 East, Lacey's Spring, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense) and possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs)

• Trent Dylan Miller, 21, of 1100 block Fifth Avenue Southwest, Decatur, possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs)

• Kain Lee LaLonde, 32, of 27000 block Oak Grove Road, Elkmont, probation violation on previous conviction for first-degree theft

• Richard Lee Kidd, 49, of 23000 block Presnell Road, Athens, two counts each of fourth-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs), possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense) and loitering,

• Timothy Joseph Parsons, 22, of 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for attempt to elude a police officer

• Christian Dewayne Davidson, 28, of 8000 block East Parkway, Birmingham, disorderly conduct

• Samantha Jean Hammell, 18, of 20000 block Todd Circle, Athens, carrying a concealed weapon, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense)

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:

ATHENS — Push mower of unknown valued and tire valued at $30 stolen May 6, 13000 block Carter Road

ATHENS — Catalytic converter valued at $1,300 stolen May 6 or 7, Interstate 65 at mile marker 354

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday:

• Elizabeth Boles Bates, 51, of 22000 block Nick Davis Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol)

• Stanley Lee Gullett, 47, of 1200 block North Houston Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (reckless endangerment)

• Brylee Shiann Burnette, 21, of 18000 block Tillman Mill Road, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday:

• Bottle of Liberty wine, bottle of Wild Irish Rose wine, two packages of TGI Friday's chicken wings and two packages of meat, total $18.75, reported stolen May 6, 15000 block Pike Road

• Large, single-pane window valued at $400 damaged due to criminal mischief reported May 7, 300 block South Marion Street

Tags

Recommended for you