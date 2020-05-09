County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Joshua William Scanlan, 34, of 600 block Wood Avenue, Florence, possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs) and possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense)
• Benton Trent James Phillips, 19, of 1200 block Seventh Avenue, Athens, public intoxication
• Shermane Naki Thomas, 43, of 20000 block Wallace Lane, Athens, unlawfully obtaining unemployment benefits
• Antonio Mufiax Nelson, 30, of 14000 block Bledsoe Road, Athens, second-degree assault
• Michael Paul Manuel, 42, of 100 block Northwest Baker Road, Huntsville, harassing communications
• Donald Wayne Jarrett, 21, of 7000 block Alabama 36 East, Lacey's Spring, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense) and possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs)
• Trent Dylan Miller, 21, of 1100 block Fifth Avenue Southwest, Decatur, possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs)
• Kain Lee LaLonde, 32, of 27000 block Oak Grove Road, Elkmont, probation violation on previous conviction for first-degree theft
• Richard Lee Kidd, 49, of 23000 block Presnell Road, Athens, two counts each of fourth-degree theft of property, possession of a controlled substance (dangerous drugs), possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense) and loitering,
• Timothy Joseph Parsons, 22, of 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, probation violation on previous conviction for attempt to elude a police officer
• Christian Dewayne Davidson, 28, of 8000 block East Parkway, Birmingham, disorderly conduct
• Samantha Jean Hammell, 18, of 20000 block Todd Circle, Athens, carrying a concealed weapon, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
ATHENS — Push mower of unknown valued and tire valued at $30 stolen May 6, 13000 block Carter Road
ATHENS — Catalytic converter valued at $1,300 stolen May 6 or 7, Interstate 65 at mile marker 354
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Thursday:
• Elizabeth Boles Bates, 51, of 22000 block Nick Davis Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Stanley Lee Gullett, 47, of 1200 block North Houston Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (reckless endangerment)
• Brylee Shiann Burnette, 21, of 18000 block Tillman Mill Road, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Thursday:
• Bottle of Liberty wine, bottle of Wild Irish Rose wine, two packages of TGI Friday's chicken wings and two packages of meat, total $18.75, reported stolen May 6, 15000 block Pike Road
• Large, single-pane window valued at $400 damaged due to criminal mischief reported May 7, 300 block South Marion Street
