County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Cristal Sandoval-Cantera, 23, 21000 block Alabama 251, Athens, first-degree theft
• Robert Lee Hamer, 36, 23000 block Black Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Erin Jessica Greenfield, 24, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, Elkmont, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Catalytic converter valued at $2,000 stolen May 27, 17000 block U.S. 72
• MADISON — Matco impact drill valued at $750 stolen May 25, 30000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Black 1992 Dodge truck valued at $1,000 stolen between May 19 and May 28, 7000 block Jernigan Hollow Road
• ROGERSVILLE — Two Dewalt drills valued at $400, Bosch drill valued at $100, two cameras valued at $200 and gas valued at $17 stolen between May 25 and May 29, 21000 block Motorcross Road
• ATHENS — Proceck Party 12 stereo valued at $200 stolen May 26, 13000 block Nicole Way
• ATHENS — Smith & Wesson SD40 .40 caliber pistol valued at $600 stolen between May 27 and May 30, 14000 block Chris Way
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $600 stolen May 28, 20000 block Delaney Road
• ELKMONT — Miscellaneous items valued at $800 stolen May 29, 26000 block Elkton Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
