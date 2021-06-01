County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Jamey Ray Thompson, 43, 15000 block Mooresville Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree theft
• Joe Elliot Stewart, 62, 10000 block Stewart Road, Tanner, grand jury indictment for felony DUI (alcohol), open container, no seat belt and driving while license suspended,
• Rebecca Jane Booth, 25, 17000 block Richter Road, Rogersville, speeding, improper lane usage and DUI (alcohol) (Alabama State Troopers)
• Clinton Larry Harvey, 33, 22000 block Alabama 99, Elkmont, public intoxication
• Tommy Edward Cahall, 45, 17000 block East Limestone Road, Athens, third-degree criminal mischief
• Steven Eugene Hacker, 30, 18000 block Bill Black Road, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs, attempt to elude, first-degree possession of a forged instrument, speeding, improper lane usage and driving while license suspended
• Michael Jermaine Parham, 34, 1000 block Southwest Bedford Drive, Decatur, grand jury indictment for second-degree assault
• Jeremie Daniel Turner, 38, 4000 block Penny Street, Huntsville, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) felony manufacturing of precursors
• Delisa Dawn Wiggins, 49, 20000 block Sandlin Road, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Thomas Dewayne Davis, 43, 22000 block Holt Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Steven Eugene Hacker, 30, 18000 block BillBlack Road, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) possession of a pistol by a violent felon, third-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance
• James Christopher Joe Wilson, 30, 21000 block Rochelle Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Steven Bradley Shaw, 28, 28000 block Cedar Hill Road, Ardmore, DUI (alcohol) and following too close (Alabama State Troopers)
• Austin Blake Potts, 24, 4000 block Maysville Road, New Market, second-degree receiving stolen property
• Gregory Duane Bastin, 36, 000 block Maysville Road, New Market, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Ulises Guadalupe Vasquez-Garcia, 25, 9000 block U.S. 72, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Christopher Trop Adair, 27, 200 block Sanderson Road, Meridianville, grand jury indictment for third-degree burglary and attempting to elude
• James Roger Lovelace, 58, 13000 block New Cut Road, Athens, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Christian Nicholas Quintanilla, 31, 200 block County Road 48, Hanceville, illegal possession of a concealed weapon
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Monday.
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
