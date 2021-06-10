Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Cloudy early with isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.