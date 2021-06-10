County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Sarah Rose Gregory, 34, 25000 block Beatline Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of third-degree burglary, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree burglary
• Tommy Edward Cahall, 45, 17000 block East Limestone Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance (Alabama Probation and Parole)
• Timothy Lynn Cobb, 60, 18000 block Alabama 99, Athens, grand jury indictment for UI (alcohol) and second-degree possession of marijuana
• Matthew Colton Craig, 20, 18000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, DUI under 21 (alcohol) and minor in possession of alcohol
• Carson Eric King, 20, 700 block Norton Road, Athens, minor in possession of alcohol
• Login Wayne Griffin, 21, 25000 block Elkton Road, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ARDMORE — U.S. currency valued at $3,000 stolen June 8, 27000 block Old Schoolhouse Road
• ATHENS — Paslode roofing gun valued at $250 and Dewalt air compressor valued at $450 stolen June 8, 14000 block Chris Way
• ARDMORE — Orange post hole diggers valued at $400 and auger drill valued at $100 stolen between May 16 and June 7, 26000 block Old Schoolhouse Road
• ATHENS — Gray 1980 Venture 5601519 boat valued at $2,600 stolen between April 20 and June 8, 13000 block Blackburn Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Mandi Lynn Miller, 40, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Alcatel 3B cellphone valued at $200 reported stolen June 8, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Bacon valued at $5 and wash rags valued at $6 reported stolen June 9, 600 block Jefferson St. S.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.