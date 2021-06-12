County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Whitney Caine Mitchell, 37, 27000 block Old School House Road, Ardmore, third-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree receiving stolen property and first-degree theft
• Joseph Allen McCown, 32, 27000 block Gatlin Road, Ardmore, fourth-degree theft
• Blake Scott Burgreen, 27, homeless, Athens, third-degree criminal trespass and harassment
• Elizabeth Ashleigh Philyaw, 25, 28000 block Brock Road, Ardmore, first-degree receiving stolen property and first-degree theft
• William Ray Morrison, 62, 20000 block Townsend Ford Road, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) two counts possession of a controlled substance
• Melissa Ann Fuller, 41, 17000 block Pamela Drive, Athens, fourth-degree theft and negotiating a nonnegotiable worthless instrument
• Quantavious Dasshun Curry, 25, 1000 block Sonia Drive, Birmingham, extradition hold
• Tommy Edward Cahall, 45, 17000 block East Limestone Road, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — UHaul tow dolly valued at $2,500 stolen between March 1 and June 10, 27000 block Nick Davis Road
• MADISON — Mailbox valued at $50 stolen between June 9 and June 10, 28000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
• ATHENS — Three Zymbicort inhalers valued at $75 stolen between June 4 and June 10, 17000 block Brittney Lane
• ATHENS — Mailbox valued at $21 stolen June 9, 12000 block Cambridge Lane
• ATHENS — Black 2007 Chevy Suburban valued at $6,000 stolen June 10, Interstate 65 between MM 351 and MM 354
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
