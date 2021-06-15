County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• James Mark Smedley, 19, 28000 block Lambert Road, Ardmore, minor in possession of alcohol and public intoxication
• Abigail Grace Nix, 18, 29000 block Alabama 53, Ardmore, minor in possession of alcohol
• Alfonso Angeles Bautista, 42, 200 block Brian Drive, Ardmore, DUI (alcohol) and driving without a license (Alabama State Troopers)
• Robert Carlton Holland, 49, 27000 block Saddle Trail, Toney, third-degree assault and probation violation on previous charge of possession of drug paraphernalia
• Christopher Cody Usery, 29, 27000 block Thatch Road, Athens, second-degree criminal mischief and bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Billy Joe Staggs, 38, 25000 block Easter Ferry Road, Elkmont, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Christopher Michael Thomas, 29, 16000 block American Way, Athens, fourth-degree theft
• Johnny Luther Allred, 50, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Blake Scott Burgreen, 27, 11000 block Burgreen Road, Athens, third-degree theft
• Tyler Tarell Dukes, 23, 19000 block West Cox Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Tamara Gala Smith, 30, 1000 block West Hobbs Street, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Andy Willard Pettus, 38, 23000 block Sugar Way, Elkmont, probation violation on previous charge of two counts first-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Hannah Marie Tatum, 34, 14000 block Bell Road, Athens, endangering the welfare of a child
• Joslynn Sierra Winston, 25, 15000 block Dupree Drive, Athens, public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a child
• Bralyn Christian Parham, 25, 500 block Henry Drive, Athens, fourth-degree theft
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Purse and contents valued at $75 stolen June 11, 15000 block Hastings Road
• HARVEST — Two coffee tables valued at $100, two drills valued at $200 and hand tools valued at $100 stolen between May 30 and June 13, 29000 block Red Bird Lane
• ATHENS — Propane tank valued at $600 stolen between May 24 and June 13, 12000 block Lentzville Road
• ARDMORE — 5 x 8 Lowe's utility trailer valued at $459 stolen June 12, 26000 block Sweet Springs Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
