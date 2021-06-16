County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Carrie Lee Swain, 40, 27000 block Copeland Road, Athens, first-degree theft
• Justin Lynn Black, 37, 11000 block Neely Road, Athens, extradition hold
• Whitney Caine Mitchell, 37, 27000 block Old School House Road, Ardmore, first-degree receiving stolen property
• Hannah Marie Tatum, 34, 14000 Bell Road, Athens, reckless endangerment
• Joslynn Sierra Winston, 25, 15000 block Dupree Drive, Athens, reckless endangerment
• Brittany Ann Miller, 30, 23000 block Porter Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Robert Anthony Byers, 41, 1000 block U.S. 31, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of third-degree domestic violence (harassing communications)
• Brandon Joseph Burdge, 39, 9000 block Snake Road, Athens, nonsupport of a child
• James Hubert Overton, 31, 13000 block Carter Road, Athens, using false identity to obstruct justice
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Tuesday.
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
