County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:

• Tracy Lynn Bradford, 36, 1000 block Old U.S. 31 Southwest, Hartselle, nonsupport of a child

• Kendrick Seth Miller, 31, 21000 block Daveen Drive, Athens, second-degree promoting prison contraband

• Bradley Dean Hasting, 40, 21000 Mitchell Lane, Athens, possession of a controlled substance

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:

• ARDMORE — Plow valued at $350, cultipacker valued at $800 and 15 foot gray pipe valued at $100 stolen between Nov. 27 and April 10, Old School House Road

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.

