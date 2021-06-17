County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Tracy Lynn Bradford, 36, 1000 block Old U.S. 31 Southwest, Hartselle, nonsupport of a child
• Kendrick Seth Miller, 31, 21000 block Daveen Drive, Athens, second-degree promoting prison contraband
• Bradley Dean Hasting, 40, 21000 Mitchell Lane, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ARDMORE — Plow valued at $350, cultipacker valued at $800 and 15 foot gray pipe valued at $100 stolen between Nov. 27 and April 10, Old School House Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
