County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Michael Vantassell, 50, 12000 block Hutchins Circle, Madison, two counts reckless endangerment and harassment
• Kari Nicole Watkins, 36, homeless, public intoxication
• Austin Trey Powers, 24, 11000 block Nancy Lane, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of third-degree burglary
• Whitney Caine Mitchell, 37, 27000 block Old School House Road, Ardmore, bond revoked on previous charge of first-degree theft by deception
• Jerry Wayne Thompson, 41, 700 block Hardy Street, Athens, SORNA violation (failure to register as sex offender)
• Joshua Dashaun McLemore, 25, 20000 block Cox Road, Athens, first-degree theft
• Ryan Tyler Ozio, 29, 2000 block Andrew Jackson Way, Huntsville, first-degree theft
• Connor Andrew Romine, 27, 23000 block Cairo Hollow Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Sherri Marie Angotta, 35, 700 block Tanglewood Drive, Athens, third-degree forgery and identity theft
• Myndarius Shaquan Rogers, 26, 1000 block Rogers Drive, Athens, third-degree promoting prison contraband
• Mario Leshawn Richardson, 40, 1000 block East Decatur Street, Tuscumbia, bond revoked on previous charge of murder
• Jywanza Alwan Dawson, 40, 100 block Short Street, Atmore, second-degree possession of marijuana
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:
• ATHENS — 1977 Yellowstone camper valued at $2,000, tools valued at $1,500 and knives valued at $500 stolen between April 16 and June 16, 19000 block Yarbrough Road
• ATHENS — Polaris 400 four wheeler valued at $1,000 stolen between June 1 and June 16, 14000 block Chris Way
• ATHENS — Gray 2019 Polaris Razor ATV valued at $14,000 stolen between June 14 and June 16, 8000 block U.S. 72
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
