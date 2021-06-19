County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:

• Michael Vantassell, 50, 12000 block Hutchins Circle, Madison, two counts reckless endangerment and harassment

• Kari Nicole Watkins, 36, homeless, public intoxication

• Austin Trey Powers, 24, 11000 block Nancy Lane, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of third-degree burglary

• Whitney Caine Mitchell, 37, 27000 block Old School House Road, Ardmore, bond revoked on previous charge of first-degree theft by deception

• Jerry Wayne Thompson, 41, 700 block Hardy Street, Athens, SORNA violation (failure to register as sex offender)

• Joshua Dashaun McLemore, 25, 20000 block Cox Road, Athens, first-degree theft

• Ryan Tyler Ozio, 29, 2000 block Andrew Jackson Way, Huntsville, first-degree theft

• Connor Andrew Romine, 27, 23000 block Cairo Hollow Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol)

• Sherri Marie Angotta, 35, 700 block Tanglewood Drive, Athens, third-degree forgery and identity theft

• Myndarius Shaquan Rogers, 26, 1000 block Rogers Drive, Athens, third-degree promoting prison contraband

• Mario Leshawn Richardson, 40, 1000 block East Decatur Street, Tuscumbia, bond revoked on previous charge of murder

• Jywanza Alwan Dawson, 40, 100 block Short Street, Atmore, second-degree possession of marijuana

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday:

• ATHENS — 1977 Yellowstone camper valued at $2,000, tools valued at $1,500 and knives valued at $500 stolen between April 16 and June 16, 19000 block Yarbrough Road

• ATHENS — Polaris 400 four wheeler valued at $1,000 stolen between June 1 and June 16, 14000 block Chris Way

• ATHENS — Gray 2019 Polaris Razor ATV valued at $14,000 stolen between June 14 and June 16, 8000 block U.S. 72

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.

