County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Jason Randall Novalis, 46, 18000 block Belmont Circle, Athens, possession of a controlled substance (Madison Police Department)
• Nathaniel Higgins, 24, 12000 block Railroad Avenue, Tanner, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Joshua T. Kerby, 37, 1000 block County Road 123, Rogersville, DUI (alcohol)
• Patrick Scott Cooper, 41, 700 block Old Union Road, Grant, SORNA violation (violation of travel restrictions for registered sex offender)
• Jonathan Allen Tuck, 30, 13000 block L&M Acres Drive, Athens, grand jury indictment for first-degree theft
• Morgan Christina Leigh Gamble, 31, 1000 block Betty Street South, Decatur, disorderly conduct
• Alexandria Lynne Davis, 28, 1000 block North Malone Street, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of DUI
• Douglas Jeffery Livingston, 51, 9000 block Holt Springer Road, Athens, grand jury indictment for first-degree theft
• Christopher Jay Vashel, 29, 17000 block Menefee Road, Athens, public intoxication, third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and third-degree domestic violence (third-degree criminal mischief)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Six Shimano rods and reels valued at $1,200 stolen between June 14 and June 17
• ATHENS — Car tag sticker valued at $60 stolen between June 15 and June 17, 12000 block Two Rivers Drive
• ATHENS — Black Yamaha personal water craft valued at $7,000 stolen June 17, 9000 block Paradise Shores Road
• ATHENS — Car tag sticker valued at $60 stolen between June 15 and June 17, 12000 block Two Rivers Drive
• ATHENS — Car tag sticker valued at $70 stolen between June 15 and June 17, 12000 block Two Rivers Drive
• ATHENS — Car tag sticker valued at $60 stolen between June 15 and June 17, 12000 block Two Rivers Drive
• ATHENS — Computer bag with headphones and tablet valued at $200 stolen June 18, 16000 block Wales Road
• ELKMONT — Four Lorenzo speakers valued at $450 and U.S. currency valued at $450 stolen June 19, 28000 block Upper Elkton Road
• ATHENS — Amazon packaging containing shampoo, conditioner and socks valued at $77 stolen June 16, 12000 block Two Rivers Drive
• ATHENS — Jewelry valued at $15 stolen between May 9 and May 10, 17000 block Harwell Road
• ATHENS — Box of speakers valued at $300 stolen between June 19 and June 20, 27000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — Black Retriever dog valued at $140 stolen June 20, 19000 block Sharp Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
