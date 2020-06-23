County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Jason William Kimbrough, 48, 14000 block West U.S. 72, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• James Christopher Joe Wilson, 29, 21000 block Rochelle Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and resisting arrest
• Leah Jeanne Garner, 29, 18000 block Alabama 99, Athens, first-degree theft and bond revoked on previous charge of fraudulent use of a credit card
• Randall Leon Cope, 36, 1000 block Carter Road, Mayfield, first-degree receiving stolen property
• (Alabama State Troopers arrest) Drew Michael Cottrell, 24, 3000 block County Road 50, Rogersville, speeding and DUI (alcohol)
• (Madison Police Department arrest) Jason Kruse Marshall, 48, 27000 block Village Drive, Athens, second-degree receiving stolen property and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit
• Terry Lee Cline, 20, 13000 block Reid Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon (illegal gun)
• Amanda Beth Malone, 40, 1000 block Plainview Circle, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• James Kenyon Demory, 40, 26000 block Capshaw Road, Athens, second-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Jimmy Darrell King, 52, 300 block Vine Street, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• (Alabama State Troopers arrest) Destiney Marie Dameron, 19, 22000 block Compton Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol) and operating a vehicle without insurance
• Latonya Natsha Steward, 31, 200 block Cecelia Street, Santee, South Carolina, third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• (Madison Police Department arrest) Bella Fuller, 18, 100 block Canyon Drive, Madison, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana
• Efren Varona, 38, 5000 block Cornell Drive, Irondale, hold for ICE
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported the follow thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Woodforest credit/debit card of unknown value stolen between June 9 and June 17, 15000 block Mooresville Road
• ATHENS — Redstone Credit Union credit/debit card of unknown value stolen June 19, 19000 block Alabama 99
• MADISON — .380 pistol valued at $300 stolen between May 1 and May 31 during breaking and entering a vehicle, 13000 block Calloway Drive
• ATHENS — Gray 2020 Dodge Durango SUV valued at $35,000 stolen June 21, 10000 block James Drive
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
