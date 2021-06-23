County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:

• Jonathan Cole Kirby, 37, 17000 block Bridgeforth Road, Tanner, attempt to elude

• Joshua Wayne Emerson, 37, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, no seat belt, three counts operating a vehicle without insurance and three counts driving while license suspended

• Pierre Jamal Yarbrough, 30, 2000 block Sugar Wood Oaks Road, Decatur, first-degree receiving stolen property

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:

• ELKMONT — Apple iPhone 6S Plus valued at $600 and OtterBox case valued at $70 stolen June 20, 21000 block Alabama 99

• ELKMONT — Catalytic converter valued at $1,100 stolen June 20, 25000 block Elkton Road

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.

