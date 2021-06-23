County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Jonathan Cole Kirby, 37, 17000 block Bridgeforth Road, Tanner, attempt to elude
• Joshua Wayne Emerson, 37, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, no seat belt, three counts operating a vehicle without insurance and three counts driving while license suspended
• Pierre Jamal Yarbrough, 30, 2000 block Sugar Wood Oaks Road, Decatur, first-degree receiving stolen property
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ELKMONT — Apple iPhone 6S Plus valued at $600 and OtterBox case valued at $70 stolen June 20, 21000 block Alabama 99
• ELKMONT — Catalytic converter valued at $1,100 stolen June 20, 25000 block Elkton Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
