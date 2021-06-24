County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Peyton Lee Parker, 24, 11000 block Caroline Drive, Tanner, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Blake Scott Burgreen, 27, 11000 block Burgreen Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree burglary
• Bradley Dean Hasting, 40, 21000 block Mitchell Lane, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of DUI (controlled substances)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Air conditioner valued at $1,000 and gas generator valued at $200 stolen June 21, 15000 block McCormick Lane
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Douglas Jeffery Livingston, 51, 1000 block County Road 375, Billingsley, first-degree theft of property
• Christopher Ryan Shull, 30, 20000 block Elkton Road, Athens, fourth-degree theft of property
• Jesus Guillermo Gutierrez-Espinoza, 47, 17000 block Watercress Drive, Athens, cruelty to animals
• Heather Michelle Holmes, 43, 700 block Versailles Drive Southeast, Huntsville, DUI (controlled substance) and possession of a controlled substance
• Demaurez Jamal Garner, 27, 2000 block Norton Avenue, Huntsville, driving while license suspended, carrying a concealed pistol without a permit and third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Pioneer AVH 600 EX CD player valued at $440 stolen June 21, 1200 block Audubon Lane
• ATHENS — Damage to door valued at $100 on June 22, 1000 block Sixth Avenue
• ATHENS — 5 x 8 utility trailer valued at $400 and push mower valued at $75 stolen Oct. 1, 2020, 400 block Hargrove Street
• ATHENS — Ariat ATS work boots valued at $160 stolen June 23, 600 block U.S. 72 West
• ATHENS — 100 rebar pieces valued at $120 and three angle iron lintel beams valued at $150 stolen June 23, 22000 block Stratford Way
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.