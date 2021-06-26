County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Jocourine Tyrese Taft, 22, 3000 block Clopton Street, Huntsville, harassment
• Whitney Caine Mitchell, 37, 27000 block Old School House Road, Ardmore, third-degree promoting prison contraband, fourth-degree theft and destruction of prison property by inmate
• Jackson Isiah Ramos-Vicente, 19, 19000 block Edgewood Road, Athens, obstructing government operations
• Charles Marshall Dewitt, 35, 26000 block Maples Road, Lester, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Constance Karin King, 33, 400 block Vine Street, Town Creek, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Dustin Tyler Ward, 26, 28000 block Ragsdale Creek Road, Elkmont, third-degree assault
• Jerry Len Loughary, 48, 3000 block Locust Street, Decatur, third-degree domestic violence (harassing communications)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — Kenmore air conditioner valued at $400 stolen between June 21 and June 22, 14000 block Chris Way
• MADISON — Car tag of unknown value stolen between June 23 and June 24, 13000 block Oliver Lane
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Duane Lee Merrell, 51, 11000 block Mack Road, Athens, possession of a forged instrument
• Eric Michael Luttrell, 29, 900 block Coleman Road, New Market, third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespass
• Rosyln Sharrele Anderson, 27, 2000 block South Hine Street, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — Amazon Kindle with blue case valued at $150 stolen May 6, 400 block Shaw Street
• ATHENS — Damage to Chevy Tahoe 1500 front passenger window valued at $400, USAA and Bank Independent credit cards of unknown value, brown Michael Kors wallet valued at $100 and gray leather Kate Spade purse valued at $100 stolen June 24, 1000 block Annie Ruth Jamar Street
• ATHENS — Damage to Chevy Malibu side window valued at $100 stolen June 17, 17000 block Lucas Street
• ATHENS — 65-inch Vizio flat screen TV valued at $700 stolen June 24, 500 block Elkton Street
• ATHENS — Acura TL 3.7 automobile valued at $15,000 stolen June 24, 600 block first-degree theft of property
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.