County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Lazederick Sharad Lee, 21, 1000 block Salem Minor Road, Minor Hill, Tennessee, DUI (alcohol) and open container
• Baley Pepper, 21, 26000 block Pepper Road, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Jennifer Leann White, 32, 27000 block Oak Grove Road, Elkmont, first-degree theft
• Jose Luis Cruze, 30, 4000 block 12th Avenue, Birmingham, third-degree possession of a forged instrument
• Matthew Michniewicz, 29, 800 block Murfreesboro, Tennessee, first-degree criminal mischief
• Jimmy Dale Gatlin II, 32, 21000 block Nelson Road, Athens, nonsupport of a child
• Fabian Candido Villarreal, 39, 21000 block Corey James Way. Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• James Newell Pugh Jr., 50, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, (Limestone County Community Corrections Program) two counts possession of a controlled substance
• Calvin Devonte Tolliver, 26, 20000 block Cairo Hollow Road, Athens, public intoxication, attempting to elude and third-degree escape
• Gregory Glen Craig, 57, 18000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of DUI (alcohol)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Catalytic converter valued at $1,000 stolen between June 24 and June 25, 12000 block U.S. 72
• HARVEST — U.S. currency valued at $637 stolen between April 2 and June 25, 30000 block Sims Girl Drive
• ATHENS — Red Craftsman push mower valued at $400 stolen June 25, 9000 block Holt Springer Road
• LESTER — U.S. currency valued at $600stolen June 25, 27000 block Salem Minor Hill Road
• TANNER — Australian Shepherd dog valued at $300 stolen June 25, 20000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
• ARDMORE — Water valued at $50 stolen June 26, 28000 block Shannon Road
• ANDERSON — Medical supplies valued at $25 stolen between June 24 and June 27, 25000 block Glendell Lane
• ELKMONT — Evinrude boat motor valued at $1,000 stolen between June 6 and June 26, 21000 block Easterferry Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
