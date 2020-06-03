County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Austin Wayne Morrell, 25, of 13000 block Blackburn Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Robert Micah Templeton, 60, 400 block Congress Drive, Athens, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Department reported the follow thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Four Corvette Rally rims valued at $1,200 stolen between May 14 and 30, unknown block Monarch Way
• ATHENS — Bungee cord valued at $5 stolen between May 29 and 30, 16000 block Brooks Drive
• ATHENS — Household items valued at $2,000 stolen between May 28 and 31, 24000 block Chadwick Drive
• ATHENS — Various Dewalt power tools valued at $250 stolen between May 22 and 28, 10000 block Paradise Shores
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests Tuesday.
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• Gasoline valued at $30.93 reported stolen June 1, 100 block U.S. 31 South
• U.S. currency valued at $5, Care Credit credit card of no known value, Family Security credit card of no known value, Redstone Federal Credit Union credit card of no known value, Tractor Supply credit card of no known value and an Alabama driver's license of no known value reported stolen during a vehicle break-in June 2, 900 block Steeple Chase
• Toothbrush and toothpaste valued at $1, two phone chargers with adapter valued at $5, lighter valued at $1, deodorant valued at $1, CoverGirl makeup at $2, Outdoor Life pocket knife valued at $2, Blu cellphone valued at $5 and Visa debit card of no known value reported stolen June 2, 1200 block North Jefferson Street
