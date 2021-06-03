County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Justin Lavon Chambers, 32, of 23000 block Presnell Road, Athens, grand jury indictment on one count of torture/willful abuse of a child
• George Randall Piersol, 48, of 10000 block U.S. 72 West, Athens, public intoxication and public lewdness (exposure or lewd act in public)
• Brandon Earl Harless, 44, of 400 block West Dearborn Avenue, Muscle Shoals, grand jury indictment on one count of falsifying business records and one count of first-degree theft
• Rundrikus Dewayne Watson, 25, of 2400 block Highland Avenue, Meridian, Mississippi, grand jury indictments on the following: identity theft, using false identity to obstruct justice, violation of state Board of Health rules and regulations, drug trafficking, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and 13 counts of second-degree forgery
• Kendrick Neal Vincent, 44, of 8800 Franklin Road, Athens, first-degree theft (auto)
• Timothy Joseph Parsons, 23, of 10000 block Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, attempt to elude by motor vehicle, second-degree possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Three Gain laundry detergent valued at $30, three Gain fabric softener valued at $15, lemonade drink valued at $2 and spray paint valued at $4 stolen June 1, 20000 block Alabama 127
• TONEY — Green 2007 Arctic-CA valued between $500 and $2,500, Arctic-CA trailer valued at $250, Husqvarna weed eater valued at $150, orange power cord valued at $100 and power tools valued at $500 stolen between April 1 and May 30, 19000 block East Limestone Road
• ELKMONT — Orange Bad Boy MZ Magnum lawn mower valued at $3,400 stolen June 1, 28000 block Falcon Lane
• MADISON — Black 2012 Chevrolet Equinox valued at $10,000 stolen June 1, 29000 block Donnely Drive
• ATHENS — Honher guitar valued at $800, Yamaha guitar valued at $1,500, Les Paul guitar valued at $900, gold guitar valued at $500, Estaban guitar valued at $500, blue guitar valued at $300, 50 DVDs valued at $50 and U.S. coins valued at $50 stolen between April 29 and May 1, 17000 block Seven Mile Post Road
City arrests
The following Athens Police Department arrests were reported Wednesday:
• Kaythren Joyce Ann Stutts, 33, 16000 block Parker Road, Athens, probation revocation on previous conviction of DUI (controlled substances)
• Eric Austin Beshears, 25, 300 block Jasmine Drive, Madison, first-degree sexual abuse
• Joshua David Valadez, 34, 100 block Lisa Michele Drive, Huntsville, DUI (alcohol)
• James Christopher Burnett, 48, second-degree possession of marijuana
• Quincey Joe Richards, 40, 19000 block Elkton Road, Athens, unlawful possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine)
• Sarah Rose Gregory, 34, 25000 block Beatline Road, Athens, DUI (controlled substance)
• Mary Jane Johnson, 38, 15000 U.S. 72, Athens, DUI (alcohol)
• Tamara Gala Smith, 30, 1700 block West Hobbs Street, Athens, third-degree criminal trespassing
• Immanuel Underwood, 28, 500 block Hine Street, Athens, public intoxication
• Willie Mack Turner, 60, 800 block Second Avenue, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• Alabama tag TZG788 valued at $1 reported stolen May 28, 700 block Plato Jones Street
• Money valued at $717 reported stolen May 28, 1100 South Jefferson Street
• Merchandise valued at $225.91 reported stolen May 28, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Ford Expedition valued at $5,000 reported stolen May 28, 600 block South Jefferson Street
• 39 miscellaneous items valued at $174.15 and DVD of the theft reported stolen May 30, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Black Walther pistol valued at $200 reported stolen May 30, 1400 block East Elm Street
• .357 short barrel rifle with "Lucille" burned into the wood stock valued at $2,000, 12-gauge shotgun with black synthetic stock valued at $200 and 20-gauge shotgun valued at $150 reported stolen May 30, 200 block South Hine Street
• White Ford Explorer valued at $6,000 reported stolen May 31, 1300 block U.S. 72 East
• License plate 44FB443 valued at $1 reported stolen May 31, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Miscellaneous items valued at $185.88 reported stolen May 31, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Two security cameras valued at $300 and extension cord valued at $25 reported stolen June 1, 300 block Brookhill Drive
• Polaris Ranger 760cc valued at $10,000 and 12-foot open utility trailer valued at $2,000 reported stolen June 1, 16000 block Linton Road
• 1TB external hard drive valued at $80, three 16GB Sandisk flash drives valued at $21 and two 8GB Sandisk SD cards valued at $24 reported stolen June 1, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
• Damage valued at $1,252.91 to the rear driver-side quarter panel of a Kia Sportage reported June 1, 30 block Sandra Lane
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.