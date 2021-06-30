County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Thomas Watts, 32, 300 block Brooks Road, Pell City, third-degree theft
• Jasinda Nicole Bush, 25, 6000 block Prospect Road, Prospect, Tennessee, three counts identity theft
• James Hubert Overton, 31, bond revoked on previous charge of SORNA violation (violation of identification requirements)
• Justin Scott Hardaway, 37, 26000 block Red Hill Hollow Road, Elkmont, fourth-degree theft
• Monica Eyvone Smith, 36, 33000 block Alabama 99, Anderson, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Two purses valued at $200, Rayban sunglasses valued at $50, iPhone 6 cellphone valued at $500, Alabama drivers license valued at $30, Mastercard, Buckle and First National credit cards of unknown value, Dooney & Burke wallet valued at $150 and Coach wallet valued at $200 stolen between June 27 and June 28, 17000 block Brownsferry Road
• ATHENS — Apple TV valued at $300 stolen between June 25 and June 28, 14000 block Chris Way
• TANNER — Fireworks valued at $18,000 stolen June 28, 22000 block Alabama 20
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
