County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Benjamin Franklin Matthews, 25, 25000 block Fairmont Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• John Wayne Scott, 58, 26000 block Pettusville Road, Elkmont, probation violation on previous charge of third-degree theft
• Kimberly O'Halloran Davis, 50, 1000 block Southeast Johnson Street, Decatur, third-degree theft
• Rusty Lee Wood, 37, 14000 block U.S. 72, Athens, grand jury indictment for domestic violence (strangulation), third-degree domestic violence (menacing) and third-degree domestic violence (harassment), bond revoked on previous charges of domestic violence (strangulation), third-degree domestic violence (menacing) and third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• Natasha Kimberly Needham, 30, 23000 block Black Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charges of two counts resisting arrest, driving while license suspended, failure to register vehicle, improper lights and open container
• Dusty Tyler Irby, 21, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, harassment
• Ashlyn Greyce Stephens, 24, 9000 block Second Avenue, Birmingham, extradition hold
• Timothy Levi Patterson, 26, Chris Way, Athens, nonsupport of a child
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday:
• ATHENS — Assorted tools valued at $6,000 stolen between Jan. 10 and Feb. 28, 1900 block U.S. 31
• ATHENS — Chicken coop valued at $325 stolen between May 1 and June 2, 5700 block Carla Drive
• ATHENS — Front grill of car valued at $1,500 stolen between June 1 and June 2, 20000 block Cox Road
• ELKMONT — Flower pots valued at $150 stolen between June 1 and June 3, 25000 block Alabama 127
• MADISON — PS4 and controllers valued at $500, Madden 2019 game valued at $50 and MLB 2019 The Show game valued at $50 stolen June 3, 12000 block Hutchins Circle
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Michael Wayne Jones, 29, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana
• George Randall Piersol, 48, public intoxication
• Ashley Brooke Parks, 36, DUI (controlled substance)
• Simon Peter McGuire, 47, driving while license suspended, expired tag and operating a vehicle without insurance
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• MADISON — Interior door unit valued at $175 reported stolen June 3, 12000 block Tallulah Drive
