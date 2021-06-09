County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Joshua Lowery Ray White, 36, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, fourth-degree receiving stolen property
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ELKMONT — Medications of unknown value stolen between June 6 and June 7, 27000 block Puckett Lane
• ATHENS — Power tools valued at $1,000, Echo 490 chainsaw valued at $450 and furniture valued at $180 stolen between June61 and June 7, 19000 block Alabama 99
• ATHENS — Five saddles valued at $200 stolen between June 1 and June 7, 16000 block New Cut Road
• ATHENS — Washing machine valued at $125, Samsung washing machine valued at $800, Kenmore washing machine valued at $125 and Whirlpool washing machine valued at $125 stolen between April 7 and June 7, 12000 block Nave Road
MADISON — U.S. currency valued at $40 stolen between June 6 and June 7, 12000 block Hutchins Circle
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.