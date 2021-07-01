County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:

• Monica Eyvone Smith, 36, 33000 block Alabama 99, Anderson, third-degree criminal mischief

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:

• ELKMONT — Hi Point .380 pistol valued at $125 and Craftsman circular saw valued at $175 stolen between June 19 and June 29, 25000 block George Lane

• ATHENS — 15 rods and reels valued at $8,000 stolen June 29, Snake Road

• ARDMORE — Orange 2015 Jeep Wrangler valued at $36,000, two First National Bank card and two Shell gift cards of unknown value and U.S. currency valued at $300 stolen June 28, 26000 block Main Street

• ATHENS — Gray 2006 Ford Explorer valued at $2,100 stolen June 29, 17000 block Harwell Road

• MADISON — Ruger .38 pistol valued at $500, Playstation 4 gaming system valued at $200 and U.S. currency valued at $500 stolen between June 5 and June 18, 12000 block Southern Charm Boulevard

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.

