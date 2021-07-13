County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Jeremy L. Shelton, 24, 27000 block Alabama 99, Athens, two counts public intoxication
• Isaiah Thomas Lee Hargrove, 18, 29000 block Pulaski Pike, Ardmore, third-degree criminal trespass
• Amber Nicole Ethridge, 26, 800 block Nethery Road, Hartselle, destruction of property by prisoner and public intoxication
• Bailey Danielle Griffin, 20, 9000 block Segers Road, Madison, two counts attempting to elude, two counts second-degree possession of marijuana, two counts third-degree domestic violence (reckless endangerment), two counts reckless driving and two counts improper lane usage
• Michael Glenn Wolfe, 35, 700 block South Clinton Street, Athens, extradition hold
• Joshua Lloyd Whitt, 34, 30000 block Alabama 53, Ardmore, third-degree criminal trespass
• Megan Sue Clark, 27, 11000 block Nancy Lane, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of using false identity to obstruct justice
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Husqvarna lawnmower valued at $2,600 stolen between July 4 and July 9, 26000 block
• MADISON — Catalytic converter valued at $600 stolen July 6, 29000 block U.S. 72
• ARDMORE — Gray 2012 Hyundai Veloster valued at $15,000 stolen July 10, 28000 block Old School House Road
• ATHENS — Wallet valued at $30, U.S. currency valued at $200 and ID and Redstone Credit Union debit card of unknown value stolen July 12, 15000 block Mill Valley Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
