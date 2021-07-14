County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Corney Latica Ann Randolph, 36, 500 block Elkton Street, Athens, possession of a controlled substance (Athens Police)
• Isaiah Thomas Lee Hargrove, 18, 29000 block Pulaski Pike, Ardmore, first-degree theft
• Lachriston Tenille Mayberry, 26, 15000 block Mayberry Drive, Athens, grand jury indictment for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana (Athens Police)
• Shannon Marie Appleton, 24, 300 block Webster Drive, Huntsville, third-degree possession of a forged instrument (Madison Police)
• David Ray Stewart Jr., 46, 200 block Woodridge Drive, Athens, public intoxication, giving false identification to law enforcement (Athens Police)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ARDMORE — Green 2006 Kawasaki MULE valued at $3,000 stolen between July 11 and July 12, 28000 block Nuke Whitt Road
• MADISON — Catalytic converter valued at $250 stolen between July 9 and July 12, 29000 block Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road
• ATHENS — Paperwork of unknown value and Toyota Tundra key valued at $50 stolen between June 29 and July 11, 24000 block U.S. 72
• ATHENS — .380 Glock 42 pistol valued at $550 stolen between July 1 and July 12, 12000 block Lakeview
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Tuesday.
