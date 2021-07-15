County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Joey David Gasparetto, 42, 1000 block Old U.S. 31, Falkville, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia
• April Gayle Vincent, 34, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance
• Christopher Shalon Redus, 39, 900 block East Strain Road, Athens, third-degree promoting prison contraband
• Carlton Tyrone Clay, 50, 11000 block McMeans Boulevard, Tanner, giving false identification to law enforcement
• Matthew Dee Alexander, 42, 1000 block County Road 13, Shorter, grand jury indictment for third-degree robbery
• Brandon Keith Adams, 36, 15000 block Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont, grand jury indictment for third-degree burglary
• Phillip Dale Acton, 27, 6000 block U.S. 72 East, Gurley, second-degree promoting prison contraband
• Sherri Marie Angotta, 35, 700 block Tanglewood Drive, Athens, grand jury indictment for identity theft and third-degree forgery
• Jon Carpenter Best, 49, grand jury indictment for first-degree receiving stolen property
• Jarrod Keith Bowling, 33, 27000 block McLemore Circle, Harvest, grand jury indictment for first-degree manufacturing a controlled substance
• Meghin Leanne Burgess, 31, 200 block Crossrail Circle, Harvest, grand jury indictment for first-degree theft
• Jennifer Lynn Carmona, 43, 300 block County Road 817, Logan, grand jury indictment for first-degree theft
• Billy Joe Carruth Jr., 49, 22000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, grand jury indictment for criminal conspiracy, bribing a witness, intimidating a witness and second-degree assault
• Rex Daniel Carter, 34, 13000 block L&M Acres Drive, Athens, grand jury indictment for possession/distribution of a device meant to cause injury or destruction
• William Horace Carter, 44, 25000 block Mooresville Road, Elkmont, grand jury indictment for using false identity to obstruct justice
• Brittney Nicole Clem, 42, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road, Athens, grand jury indictment for criminal conspiracy, bribing a witness and intimidating a witness
• Mitchell Dee Davenport, 29, 25000 block West Limestone School Road, Elkmont, grand jury indictment for torture/willful abuse of a child and two counts third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Priscilla Ford, 55, 100 block Maple Avenue, Huntsville, negotiating a nonnegotiable worthless instrument
• Chase Daniel Brown, 36, 100 block Green Street, Petersburg, Tennessee, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Clothes valued at $300, picture frames valued at $100, dresser drawer valued at $200 and cabinet locks valued at $33 stolen between July 9 and July 13, 19000 block Piney Chapel Road
• MADISON — U.S. currency valued at $572 stolen between March 27 and April 27, 29000 block U.S. 72
• ARDMORE — Cement mixer valued at $200, two bicycles valued at $100, two gas cans valued at $10, floor jack valued at $50, cutting torch valued at $400, two ceramic heaters valued at $200 and chainsaw valued at $200 stolen July 13, 28000 block Reyer Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Wednesday.
