County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Lekisha Kay Hutto, 34, 4000 block County Road 86, Trinity, probation violation on previous charge of DUI (controlled substances) (Athens Police)
• Shannon Marie Appleton, 24, 300 block Webster Drive, Huntsville, third-degree criminal mischief
• Darryl D. Turner, 47, Holeman Correctional, Atmore, hold for court
• Brandon Michael Swanger, 29, 700 block Andrew Lee Drive, Henegar, torture/willful abuse of a child (Athens Police)
• Carly Shay Biggs, 23, Leaning Pine Road, Ardmore, probation violation on previous charges of leaving the scene of an accident, DUI (controlled substances) and possession of a controlled substance
• Justin Scott Hardaway, 37, homeless, grand jury indictment for first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary
• Chelsea Lynn Wise, 29, 21000 block Tillman Mill Road, Elkmont, first-degree theft
• Jacob Shelby, 30, 200 block County Road 307, Florence, nonsupport of a child
• Heath Allen Griffin, 39, 1000 block Audubon Lane, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (felony) (Athens Police)
• Jason Alan Langford, 37, 20000 block Songbird Drive, Athens, DUI (controlled substances), possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Jacob Ross Boyles, 30, 27000 block Puckett Lane, Elkmont, public intoxication
• Ashlyn Nicole Nelson, 19, 600 block Southwest Clearview Street, Decatur, fourth-degree theft
• Brandon H. Stephens, 31, 400 block Roy Davis Road, New Market, first-degree theft
• Koren Eric Allen McLaughlin, 18, 29000 block Hundley Way, Madison, grand jury indictment for illegal possession of a debit/credit card and second-degree theft
• Angela Ruth Green, 60, 24000 block Shipley Hollow Road, Elkmont, disorderly conduct
• Jamari Kion Battle, 18, 5000 block Nail Road, Huntsville, three counts breaking and entering a vehicle (Athens Police)
• Timothy Paul Hubbard, 48, 100 block Thomas Street, Athens, fourth-degree theft (Athens Police)
• Sharon Sutton Holt, 58, 16000 block Chopper Way, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of fourth-degree theft
• Chadane Michael Bowen, 19, 6000 block Northwest Banks Street, Huntsville, drug trafficking (Madison Police)
• Darion J. Turner, 23, 6000 block Brenton Way, Huntsville, drug trafficking (Madison PD)
• Robert Allen Winton, 63, 26000 block Johnson Lane, Toney, negotiating a nonnegotiable worthless instrument
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday:
• TANNER — SCCY 9 mm pistol valued at $250 stolen between June 1 and July 14, 20000 block Swanner Boulevard
• MADISON — U.S. currency valued at $650 stolen between July 5 and July 9, 29000 block Ivey Lane
• LESTER — Gilbert utility trailer valued at $1,050 stolen July 4, 10000 block West Schoolhouse Road
• ATHENS — Nail covers valued at $6.30, olive oil valued at $5.80, moisturizer valued at $6.25, makeup eraser valued at $8 and car seat deodorizer valued at $2.85 stolen July 14, 16000 block Alabama 251
• ATHENS — 2018 Ford F-650 Uhaul truck valued at $50,000 and tow dolly valued at $8,000 stolen between May 27 and May 29, 15000 block York Lane
• TANNER — Two Shih Tzu puppies valued at $1,000 stolen July 14, 24000 block Zion Church Lane
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
