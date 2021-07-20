County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday and Sunday and Monday:
• Bobby Lee Moss, 22, 1400 block Chris Way, menacing-intimidation
• Kerry Deshaun Crutcher, 31, 900 block Blue Springs Circle, Athens, third-degree domestic violence, third-degree criminal mischief
• Samual John Strange, 32, 1300 block Ardmore Highway, Taft, Tennessee, attempting to elude a police officer
• Pamela Hill Cagle, 66, 700 block NW Latana Way, Huntsville, public intoxication
• Andrew Tyler Jones, 31, 200 block Maggie Mance Lane, Harvest, possession of marijuana
• Ricky Wayne Nave, 60, 17000 block Huntsville-Brownsferry Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (menacing)-gun
• Barbara Jean Yarnall Wagner, 66, 22000 block Pine Road, Athens, first-degree criminal trespass
• Jacinto Gonzales Reyna, 50, 300 block Cornstock Road, Shelbyville, Tennessee, hold for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold
• Brittney Nichole Mccluskey, 29, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (reckless endangerment)
• Jequa Donte Malone, 32, 13000 block Nancy Lou Loop, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (menacing)-knife
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — Dewalt cordless drill valued at $60, Makita cordless drill valued at $100, Trackphone cellphone valued at $50, General Electric laptop valued at $50, Shih-Tzu dog valued at $250, household goods valued at $30 and car tag valued at $50 stolen between July 14 and July 15, 16000 block Chopper Way
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $180, Alabama drivers license valued at $25, Regions debit card and Visa credit card of unknown value, purse valued at $60 and wallet valued at $15 stolen between July 15 and 16, 14000 block Carter Road
City arrests
The Athens City Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Monday:
• Thomas Wayne Johnson, 44, 27000 Batrumville Road, Toney, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
• Lisa Rene Keeton, 37, 20000 block Todd Circle, Athens, fourth-degree theft
• Jacinto Gonzales Reyna, 50, 300 block Cornstock Road, Shelbyville, Tennessee, public intoxication
• Jordan Matthew Gordon, 30, homeless, Athens, domestic violence, third degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespass
• Angela M. Thrasher, 60, homeless, Athens, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and first-degree criminal trespass
• Robert Allen Jones, 52, 2500 Lakeside Avenue, San Angelo, Texas, fugitive from justice
City thefts
The Athens City Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• ATHENS — HTC cellphone valued at $25 stolen July 16, 700 block Marion Street North
• ATHENS — Catalytic converter valued at $750 stolen July 13, 200 block Southwind Drive
