County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Manuel Atililo Perez-Vazques, 19, unknown, Athens, DUI (alcohol), no drivers license, speeding (Alabama State Troopers)
• Seth Bradley Carter, 27, 2000 block Rimwood Road, Toney, second-degree promoting prison contraband (drugs), possession of marijuana
• Jeffery Solomon, 36, 400 block Bullington Road, Athens, second-degree aggravated assault-non-family-gun
• Rusty Don Parker, 38, 70 block, Wayne Drive, Killen, third-degree burglary-non-residence
• Rosie Hope Glass, 40, 22000 block Hays Mills Road, Elkmont, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ARDMORE — Car tag valued at unknown amount stolen between June 1 and July 13, 3000 block of Alabama 53
• ATHENS — Red Gererac generator valued at $400 stolen July 19, 13000 block Zehner Road
• LESTER — Food stamp cart valued at unknown amount stolen between June 1 and June 30, 27000 block Easter Ferry Road
• ATHENS — 1999 Green Ford F150 valued at $5,000 stolen between June 1 and June 30, 14000 block Mooresville Road
• ATHENS — Red Honda push mower valued at $100 stolen July 19, 21000 block Piney Chapel Road
City arrests
The Athens City Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Ricky Glenn Smith, 56, 16000 block Witty Mill Road, Elkmont, harassment
• Kera Beth Griffin, 26, 1600 block Jackson Street , Decatur, theft of property
• David Escobedo Lopez, 32, 1400 block Jefferson Street North, Athens, public intoxication
City thefts
The Athens City Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts or incidents Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Catalytic converter valued at $200 stolen July 18, 1300 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Arlo Pro 3 security camera valued at $200 stolen July 15, 900 block Jefferson Street South
• ATHENS — Chevrolet Tahoe tires, quantity of three, valued at $499 stolen July 20, 700 block 5th Avenue
• ATHENS — Two medium light action fishing poles valued at $100, black tackle bag with assorted fishing tackle box valued at $150, Epiphone DR 100 acoustic guitar valued at $400, Ibanez electric bass valued at $400, Cecillia electric violin valued at $400, amplifier valued at $100 stolen July 15, 15200 block Pike Road
