County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Wednesday.
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — U.S. Currency valued at $2,000 stolen between May 1 and July 20, 17000 block Sewell Road
• ATHENS — Catalytic converters, quantity of three, valued at $1,500 stolen July 20, 17000 block U.S. 72
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Dennis Durand Irvin, 36, 20000 block Juniper Private Circle, Athens, third-degree domestic violence
• James Melton, 37, homeless, Athens, second-degree criminal mischief
Jessica Cielo Casteel Braden, 43, 10000 block Mary Davis Hollow Road, Athens, public intoxication
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts and incidents Wednesday:
• ATHENS — Disorderly conduct-window on north side of the building valued at $600 occurred July 19, 1300 block U.S. 72 East
• ATHENS — Chevrolet Tahoe tires, quantity of three, valued at $499 stolen July 20, 5700 block Fifth Avenue
• ATHENS — Vehicle tires, quantity of two, valued at $59.99 and vehicle tires, quantity of two, valued at $53, stolen July 19, 400 block Hoffman Street
• ATHENS — 6-feet by 6-feet glass window valued at $1200 stolen July 21, 500 block South Clinton Street
