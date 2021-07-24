County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Friday:
• Sarah Rose Gregory, 34, 25000 block Beatline Road, Athens, third-degree burglary
• Matthew Scott Munden, 34, 1000 block Old Railroad Bed Road, Ardmore, first-degree theft, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle-theft of article
• John Wayne Scott, 59, 26000 Pettusville Road, Elkmont, driving while license is suspended
• Jarrod Keith Bowling, 33, 27000 Mclemore Circle, Harvest, drug trafficking
• April Sue Turner, 38, 1000 block Old County 109 Road, Cullman, third-degree domestic violence-simple assault-family, third-degree criminal mischief
• Manuel Atililo Perez-Vazques, 19, unknown, Athens, hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement
• James Eric Temple, 53, 17000 block Turner Street, Athens, third-degree burglary
• Jamal Malcolm Petite, 29, 200 block Falcon Ridge Drive, Huntsville, first-degree theft
• Kerry Deshaun Crutcher, 31, 9100 block Blue Springs Circle, Athens, third-degree robbery-business-gun
• Gary Douglas McKnight, 64, 2600 block Coral Street, Ardmore, Tennessee, failure to pay registration fee (Sex offender Registration and Notification Act-SORNA)
• Justin Sidney Towe, 2300 block Huntsville-Brownsferry Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (menacing-knife)
• Brian Michael Black, 2600 block Miller Lane, Elkmont, third-degree domestic violence-harassment
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS—U.S. Currency valued at $140 stolen July 21, 2021, 14000 block McCulley Mill Road
• ATHENS—Tools valued at $250, scrap metal valued at $250 and Costa sunglasses valued at $300 stolen between July 20-21, 15000 block Crosskey Road,
• MADISON—U.S. Currency valued at $500 and furniture stolen between June 28 and July 22, 2900 block Anna Circle
• MADISON—U.S. Currency valued at $3,500 stolen between September 14, 2020 and July 22, 2021, 1200 block Marble Drive
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Tristan Kyle Champion, 33, 200 block Cloverleaf Drive, Athens, indecent exposure
• Gerald Robert Hooper, 24, 9700 block Poplar Road, Athens, DUI-Alcohol
• Tamara Gala Smith, 31, homeless, Athens, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts and incidents Friday:
• ATHENS—Dell laptop valued at $200 stolen July 21, 200 block Sanderfer Road West
• ATHENS—Ring security camera valued at $40 and U.S. Currency stolen between April 21 and July 21, 100 block Thomas Street North
• ATHENS—Credit/Debit cards, quantity of three, social security card, drivers license, Sabrinel purse valued at $120, money valued at $60, drivers license, gun permit, social security card and a Nike wallet valued at $20 stolen July 9, 1700 block Elm Street West
• ATHENS—Keys stolen July 23, 1200 block U.S. 72
