County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
• Carl Wayne Kimbrough, 19, 12000 block Lukers Way, Athens, endangering the welfare of a child
• Heather Lynn Yell, 36, 200 Country Club Avenue, Huntsville, public intoxication
• Carl Anthony McCain, 25, 17000 block Pamela Drive, Athens, third-degree criminal trespass
• James Christopher Joe Wilson, 30, 21000 block Rochelle Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Kimberly Elizabeth Coffman, 29, 27000 block Salem Minor Hill Road, Lester, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Jose Avelar-Alas, 44, 7000 block Mooresville Road, Tanner, probation violation on previous charges of DUI (alcohol) and enticing a child
• John Lee Douglas Jr., 31, 14000 block Sloan Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana (Athens Police)
• Randy John Heinen, 60, 28000 block Boyd's Chapel Road, Elkmont, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Derrick Louis East, 36, 2000 block Stanford Street, Athens, possession of drug paraphernalia (Athens Police)
• Mark Wesley Clark, 23, 200 block Laramie Circle, Madison, DUI (combined substances)
• Rodney Glenn Blankenship, 50, 26000 block Alabama 251, Elkmont, SORNA violation (violation of adult sex offender identification requirements)
• Samantha Dawn Baugher, 45, 20000 block Wallace Lane, Athens, possession of a controlled substance and DUI (controlled substances) (Athens Police)
• Christopher Alex Morgan, 37, 300 block Old Winchester Road, Huntsville, DUI (alcohol), attempting to elude and reckless endangerment (Alabama State Troopers)
• Michael Anthony Boyd, 39, 80 block Bell Drive, Trinity, DUI (alcohol), improper lights and open container
• Angela Mae Haggenmaker, 46, 18000 block Menefee Road, Athens, two counts third-degree domestic violence (assault)
• Zaccheaus Douglas Coleman, 55, 26000 block Coleman Street, Elkmont, failure to stop at sign (Athens Police)
• Patric Alan Chambers, 21, 900 block North Madison Street, second-degree criminal mischief
• Nicholas Claude Green, 26, 200 block Crossrail Circle, Harvest, bond revoked on previous charge of fourth-degree theft
• Mary Beth Fossett, 55, 800 block Angus Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and third-degree domestic violence (third-degree criminal mischief) (Athens Police)
• Jon Reese Humphrey, 18, 200 block Jo-Mar Road, Ardmore, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, menacing and harassment
• Moses Cool Caudle, 38, 14000 block Friend Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of third-degree theft
• Julie Ann Grimaldi, 56, 27000 block Thomas Edward Drive, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• James Christopher Burnett, 49, 17000 block Hall Road, Athens, first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of a concealed weapon
• Jhon Elio Arevalo, 37, 10000 block U.S. 31, Tanner, third-degree domestic violence (second-degree criminal mischief), third-degree domestic violence (harassment) and resisting arrest
• Brittany Nicole Scroggins, 35, 1000 block Hine Street, Athens, public intoxication
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Monday:
• TANNER — Catalytic converter valued at $1,000stolen July 4, Interstate 65 mile marker 346
• MADISON — Polaris ATV valued at $7,500 stolen July 23, 7000 block Greenbrier Road
• ATHENS — Bicycle valued at $100 stolen July 25, 14000 block Grubbs Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Monday.
