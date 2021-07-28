County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:

• Tavoras Antwan Coffman, 36, 12000 block Lukers Way, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)

• James Edward Holmes Jr., 38, 300 block Hopper Road, Eva, violation of a domestic violence protection order

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Tuesday.

City arrests

Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:

• Joshua James Montgomery, 34, 22000 block Compton Road, Athens, DUI (controlled substances)

City thefts

Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:

• ATHENS — Food valued at $13.90 stolen July 26, 500 block U.S. 72 West

• ATHENS — Damage to rear hatch vehicle window valued at $400 reported July 27, 500 block Elkton Street

• ATHENS — Damage to rear vehicle window valued at $400 reported July 27, 500 block Elkton Street

