County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Tavoras Antwan Coffman, 36, 12000 block Lukers Way, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• James Edward Holmes Jr., 38, 300 block Hopper Road, Eva, violation of a domestic violence protection order
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts Tuesday.
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Tuesday:
• Joshua James Montgomery, 34, 22000 block Compton Road, Athens, DUI (controlled substances)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
• ATHENS — Food valued at $13.90 stolen July 26, 500 block U.S. 72 West
• ATHENS — Damage to rear hatch vehicle window valued at $400 reported July 27, 500 block Elkton Street
• ATHENS — Damage to rear vehicle window valued at $400 reported July 27, 500 block Elkton Street
