County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Wednesday:
• Collene Geary, 43, 28000 block Boyds Chapel Road, Elkmont, (Athens Police)
• Larry Price, 52, 500 block Seventh Avenue, Athens
• Quami Mingle, 20, 15000 block Mayberry Drive, Athens
• Sherry Elliott, 48, 1400 block Quinn Road, Athens, first-degree theft and first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly
• Lance Sisk, 32, 25000 block Veto Road, Elkmont
• Jessica Braden, 43, 22000 block New Garden Road, Elkmont
• Harris Ogbondah, 37, 1000 block Planters Hill Circle, Prattville
• Joshua Montgomery, 34, 22000 block Compton Road, Athens, (Athens Police)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — .22 pistol valued at $300, U.S. currency valued at $100 and gold necklace valued at $500 stolen July 27, 16000 block Brownsferry Road
• TANNER — Maroon 1998 Ford Expedition valued at $2,500 stolen between July 23 and July 24, 9000 block Lucas Ferry Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests Wednesday.
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Wednesday:
• ATHENS — TaylorMade R-7 Burners golf clubs and bag valued at $2,000 stolen July 27, 14000 block Crooked Stick Place
• ATHENS — Cloud 8 Bubba Kush valued at $80 stolen July 27, 1000 block Market Street West
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $480 stolen July 28, 1000 block U.S. 72 East
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.