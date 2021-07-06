County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday and Sunday:

• Montiose Mequail Birdsong, 34, 100 block Jennifer Drive, Harvest, breaking and entering (vehicle)

• Justin Case Ryan, 36, 17000 block Ferry Road, Athens, public intoxication

• Jordan Matthew Gordon, 30, 100 block N. Thomas Street, Athens, third-degree criminal trespass.

• Cambrealyn Nicole Johnson, 18, 1000 block W. Hobbs Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment), third-degree criminal mischief, and resisting arrest

• Kaila Makenzee King, 23, 300 block N. Vine Street, Athens, discharge of a firearm (shooting into an occupied building) and aggravated assault (gun)

• Austin Brock Chittam, 27, 13000 block, Toney Lane, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol).

• Brian Kirk Herston, 50, 41000 block County 51 Road, Rogersville, possession of a controlled substance (heroin)

• Mason Lewis Gibson Jr., 47, 12000 block Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

• Oscar Seas Rodriguez, 50, 1000 W U.S. 72, Athens, third degree criminal trespass

• Alan Brant Satterlee, 20, 21000 block Little Tom Road, Athens, minor in possession (alcohol).

• Mark Wesley Clark, 23, 200 block Laramie Court, Madison, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, giving false identification to obstruct justice, using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution, possession of a forgery device/tools and DUI (controlled substances).

• Christopher Shane Bailey, 45, 100 block Westscott Drive, Madison, third degree domestic violence (harassment).

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts.

City arrests/thefts

Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you