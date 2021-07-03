County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• William Sherman Meadows, 49, 100 block Hoover Circle, Toney, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
• Heather Tisdale, 36, 18000 block Menefee Road, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (third-degree criminal mischief)
• Darryl Scott Hastings, 32, 29000 block Lakeview Drive, Ardmore, second-degree promoting prison contraband
• Jonathon Colby Parsons, 29, 23000 block Alabama 99, Elkmont, second-degree promoting prison contraband
• Phillip Laroy Hicks, 50, 17000 block Fairway Drive, Athens, negotiating a nonnegotiable worthless instrument
• Wesley William Dempsey, 23, 17000 block Elk Estates Road, Athens, DUI (controlled substances) (Alabama State Troopers)
• Stephanie Shena Cooley, 37, 16000 block Quinn Road Street, Athens, extradition hold
• Thomas Franklin Hays, 63, 200 block Dustin Lane, Madison, public intoxication
• Mykus Javonte Higgins, 22, 900 block Brownsferry Street, Athens, probation violation on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Antonio Montez Moore, 29, 1000 block U.S. 72 East, Athens, grand jury indictment for SORNA violation (failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement)
• Matthew Colton Craig, 20, 18000 block Brownsferry Road, Athens, eight counts third-degree criminal mischief
• Joseph Garrett Boxley, 25, 500 block Carter Drive, Madison, first-degree theft
• Brandon Dwight Reed, 34, 19000 block Cox Road, Athens, fourth-degree theft
• Michelle Yvette McClain, 59, 100 block Gilead Way, Harvest, grand jury indictment for obtaining criminal offender info under false pretenses
• Whitney Caine Mitchell, 37, 27000 block Old School House Road, Ardmore, third-degree theft
• Cori Nicole Rancano, 32, 6000 block Bailey Road, Anderson, bond revoked on previous charge of fraudulent use of a credit card
• Duane Lee Merrell, 51, 11000 block Mack Road, Athens, bond revoked on previous charge of possession of a controlled substance
• Dustin Chad Montgomery, 39, 14000 block Chris Way, Athens, drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana
• Johnny Andrew Lang, 33, 200 block Pinemont Drive, Tuscumbia, DUI (alcohol)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday:
• ATHENS — White 2010 Chevy Traverse valued at $10,000 stolen between June 30 and July 1, 20000 block Wallace Lane
• ATHENS — Four Bullet chrome rims valued at $275 and one chrome fuel tank valued at $750 stolen June 28, 16000 block Little Elk Road
• ATHENS — Battery charge valued at $200 and Bosch air compressor valued at $100 stolen June 30, 18000 block Sewell Road
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
