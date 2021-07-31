County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests Thursday and Friday:
• Gregory Davis, 17000 block Morris Road, Elkmont, attempting to elude by any means, speeding and DUI (alcohol)
• Renne Eckstein, 20000 block Carey Road, Athens, open container, running a red light, operating a vehicle with an expired tag, driving while license suspended and operating a vehicle without insurance
• James Harvey, 300 block Northwest Sixth Avenue, Decatur, driving while license suspended
• Kaila King, 300 block North Vine Street, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a sawed off rifle/shotgun
• Beverly Lane, 2000 block Wheeler Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment)
• William Branson, 28000 block Jennings Chapel Road, Toney, first-degree theft
• Rosa Campos, 600 block Frazier Street, Athens, DUI (controlled substances)
• Tyreek Lassie, 21000 block Compton Road, Athens, second-degree possession of marijuana and illegal possession of a concealed weapon
• Whitney McDaniel, 4000 block Memorial Parkway, Huntsville, DUI (controlled substances)
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Thursday and Friday:
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $7,600 stolen between July 23 and July 29, 10000 block Douglass Drive
• HARVEST — Air conditioner valued at $200, four windows valued at $200, sink valued at $200, eight cabinet doors valued at $400 and floor covering valued at $500 stolen July 29, 28000 block Nick Davis Road
• TANNER — Miniature dachshund valued at $3,500, Winchester 12-gauge shotgun valued at $700, Remington 1187 12-gauge shotgun valued at $700, Winchester 50 12-gauge shotgun valued at $300, Remington 870 12-gauge shotgun valued at $300, two double barrel shotguns valued at $2000, Marlin .22 rifle valued at $200 and Colt .45 revolver valued at $2,000 stolen July 29, 20000 block Laughmiller Road
• ATHENS — Hair straightener valued at $400, JBL bluetooth speaker valued at $700, red iPhone valued at $800, Samsung Galaxy cellphone valued at $500, shoes and clothes valued at $1,000, gas heater valued at $100 and miscellaneous lights valued at $100 stolen July 29, 17000 block Elk Estates
• ARDMORE — Samsung cellphone valued at $115 stolen July 28, 28000 block Oak Grove Road
• TANNER — Red 2007 Chevy Silverado valued at $5,000 stolen between July 27 and July 28, 6000 block Mooresville Road
• ELKMONT — 16-foot utility trailer valued at $1,000 stolen between July 12 and July 19, 23000 block Hays Mill Road
• ATHENS — U.S. currency valued at $300 stolen between July 18 and July 28, 100 block West Elm Street
• ATHENS — Silver 2015 Kia Sorento valued at $10,000 and 1993 Isuzu truck valued at $300 stolen July 29, 23000 block Elkton Road
City arrests
Athens Police Department reported the following arrests Friday:
• Martha Leann Hughes, 37, DUI (controlled substances)
• Whitney Danielle McDaniel, 35, DUI (controlled substances)
City thefts
Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Friday:
• ATHENS — Damage to Ford Explorer window valued at $500 reported July 29, 1000 block U.S. 31 South
