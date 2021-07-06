County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests Saturday and Sunday:
• Montiose Mequail Birdsong, 34, 100 block Jennifer Drive, Harvest, breaking and entering (vehicle)
• Justin Case Ryan, 36, 17000 block Ferry Road, Athens, public intoxication
• Jordan Matthew Gordon, 30, 100 block N. Thomas Street, Athens, third-degree criminal trespass.
• Cambrealyn Nicole Johnson, 18, 1000 block W. Hobbs Street, Athens, third-degree domestic violence (harassment), third-degree criminal mischief, and resisting arrest
• Kaila Makenzee King, 23, 300 block N. Vine Street, Athens, discharge of a firearm (shooting into an occupied building) and aggravated assault (gun)
• Austin Brock Chittam, 27, 13000 block, Toney Lane, Athens, driving under the influence (alcohol).
• Brian Kirk Herston, 50, 41000 block County 51 Road, Rogersville, possession of a controlled substance (heroin)
• Mason Lewis Gibson Jr., 47, 12000 block Lucas Ferry Road, Athens, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
• Oscar Seas Rodriguez, 50, 1000 W U.S. 72, Athens, third degree criminal trespass
• Alan Brant Satterlee, 20, 21000 block Little Tom Road, Athens, minor in possession (alcohol).
• Mark Wesley Clark, 23, 200 block Laramie Court, Madison, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, giving false identification to obstruct justice, using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution, possession of a forgery device/tools and DUI (controlled substances).
• Christopher Shane Bailey, 45, 100 block Westscott Drive, Madison, third degree domestic violence (harassment).
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new thefts.
City arrests/thefts
Athens Police Department reported no new arrests or thefts Friday.
