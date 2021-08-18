County arrests

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Tuesday.

• Dawn Johnson, 22000 block Buttermilk Way, Athens, possession of a concealed weapon, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia

• Carson King, 700 block Norton Road, Athens

• Susan Lamar, 21000 block Nelson Road, Elkmont

• Bobby McConnell Jr., 17000 block Happy Hollow Road, Elkmont, first degree auto theft

• Matthew Norton, 17000 block Harwell Road, Athens, chemical endangerment

County thefts

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:

HARVEST—Red 1999 Honda Trax valued at $8,000 reported stolen Aug. 15, 28000 block Capshaw Road

ATHENS—Coach hand bag valued at $100 and U.S. Currency valued at $60 reported stolen Aug. 15, 28000 block Wooley Springs Road

City arrests

The Athens Police Department reported no new arrests Tuesday.

City thefts

The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:

ATHENS—Kawasaki Ninja ZX10 Motorcycle valued at $4,700 reported stolen Aug. 17, 200 block Durham Drive.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you