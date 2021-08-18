County arrests
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported no new arrests Tuesday.
• Dawn Johnson, 22000 block Buttermilk Way, Athens, possession of a concealed weapon, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia
• Carson King, 700 block Norton Road, Athens
• Susan Lamar, 21000 block Nelson Road, Elkmont
• Bobby McConnell Jr., 17000 block Happy Hollow Road, Elkmont, first degree auto theft
• Matthew Norton, 17000 block Harwell Road, Athens, chemical endangerment
County thefts
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reported the following thefts Tuesday:
HARVEST—Red 1999 Honda Trax valued at $8,000 reported stolen Aug. 15, 28000 block Capshaw Road
ATHENS—Coach hand bag valued at $100 and U.S. Currency valued at $60 reported stolen Aug. 15, 28000 block Wooley Springs Road
City arrests
The Athens Police Department reported no new arrests Tuesday.
City thefts
The Athens Police Department reported the following thefts Tuesday:
ATHENS—Kawasaki Ninja ZX10 Motorcycle valued at $4,700 reported stolen Aug. 17, 200 block Durham Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.